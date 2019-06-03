Fifteen held for duping over 500 ‘clients’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fake insurance policy gang operating here was busted in a joint operation by Gautambudh Nagar and Ghaziabad police. The operation ended with the arrest of 15 people who had duped over 500 people in UP and other states.

“The accused persons were arrested on Saturday night when a joint team of police raided an office in Indirapuram area and arrested the 15 accused. 36 mobile phones, 28 debit cards, over `6 lakh and other documents were recovered from the spot,” SSP, Gautambudh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.Three women were among the fifteen people arrested for duping and other relevant charges under the IPC, the senior police officer said, adding that all are residents of Ghazibad and Delhi.

“During investigation, the accused persons disclosed that they duped over 500 persons by luring them to invest in the share market, in lucrative insurance policies and also offered a loan scheme. They gave forged bank accounts details to victims to cheat them,” he added.

(With agency inputs)