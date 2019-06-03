Home Cities Delhi

Fifteen held for duping over 500 ‘clients’

A fake insurance policy gang operating here was busted in a joint operation by Gautambudh Nagar and Ghaziabad police.

Published: 03rd June 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Although the foreign workers and the company in California were not defrauded, many of the fraudulent visa applications were denied after the incident.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fake insurance policy gang operating here was busted in a joint operation by Gautambudh Nagar and Ghaziabad police. The operation ended with the arrest of 15 people who had duped over 500 people in UP and other states.

“The accused persons were arrested on Saturday night when a joint team of police raided an office in Indirapuram area and arrested the 15 accused. 36 mobile phones, 28 debit cards, over `6 lakh and other documents were recovered from the spot,” SSP, Gautambudh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.Three women were among the fifteen people arrested for duping and other relevant charges under the IPC, the senior police officer said, adding that all are residents of Ghazibad and Delhi.

“During investigation, the accused persons disclosed that they duped over 500 persons by luring them to invest in the share market, in lucrative insurance policies and also offered a loan scheme. They gave forged bank accounts details to victims to cheat them,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp