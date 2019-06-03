Home Cities Delhi

Gang with link to Nepal busted; mobiles worth over Rs 60 lakh seized

A probe revealed that the stolen mobile phones were taken across the border by road, road, making use of  the regular bus services between the two countries.

Published: 03rd June 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police claimed to have busted an international syndicate dealing in stolen mobile phones after it arrested seven gang members and confiscated 311 mobiles worth more than Rs 60 lakh. The gang members were arrested after the Interstate Cell Crime Branch received information about a group of people involved in snatching high-end mobiles phones and selling them in Nepal as their demand had gone up there.  

A probe revealed that the stolen mobile phones were taken across the border by road, road, making use of the regular bus services between the two countries. The IMEI search of stolen snatched mobile phones is restricted to India, so stolen mobile phones are taken across the border to be disposed of.

According to the police, the accused — Mukesh Kumar (38), Naresh Kumar (27), Rajan (28) and Gopal Pathak (31)  — would buy phones from Rohit (23) and other habitual snatchers and pickpockets. The consignments were then handed over to Naresh Kumar (30), who oversaw the logistics of taking the gadgets to Nepal.

Another key player was Ram Singh (58), a resident of Kathmandu, who facilitated the movement of these consignments from Delhi to Nepal. Singh was also responsible for payment for these phones through illegal channels of monetary transactions.

“The gang was busted during an investigation into a complaint about snatching of a mobile phone that took place in Connaught Place,” Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. It was found that some of the gang members had worked in Gaffar Market for the last couple of years as mobile phone repairers. However, due to regular raids by police agencies and a decline in the prices of mobile phones, their business of repairing and reselling mobile phones had gone downhill. The IMEIs and details of recovered phones are being uploaded on the Delhi Police website for members of the public to locate their phone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMEI Delhi Police Interstate Cell Crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp