NGT asks civic bodies in Delhi to submit report on landfills

NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the North, East and South Municipal corporations to submit the report within a month.

Published: 03rd June 2019

The National Green Tribunal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the municipal corporations to submit an action taken report on the steps taken to manage waste after a news report claimed that water is being contaminated in the unauthorised habitations near Bhalswa, Gazipur and Okhla landfills in the city. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the North, East and South Municipal corporations to submit the report within a month.

The tribunal said that in view of the provisions of the Solid Municipal Waste Rules, 2016, the primary responsibility of managing the legacy waste and allied issues is of the municipal corporations concerned. “In view of the seriousness of the matter, we also direct that the commissioners of the municipal corporations may remain present in person on July 11,” it said.

The NGT passed the order after taking note of the news report, which had said that water contamination was taking place in the unauthorised colonies near Bhalswa, Gazipur and Okhla landfills in Delhi. “The colour of the water has become yellow-orange. The aquifers have been contaminated by the leachate. One of the landfills was commissioned in the year 1990 but there has been no scientific management,” according to the report.

The report also said that water contamination was raising serious issues of public health and the leachate is also getting discharged into the Yamuna, affecting the water quality of the river.The ground water contains heavy metals exceeding the WHO norms and the total dissolved solids level is in the range of 510 to 3,205 mg/L, and there is high concentration of chlorine nitrate, ammonia and iron, with pH between 7.5 and 8.5, the report added.

According to the report, 2,000 metric tons, 2,100 metric tons and 1,200 metric tons of waste are being dumped at the Bhalswa, Gazipur and Okhla landfill sites respectively per day which poses serious danger to the environment.

Alarming findings

A report stated that groundwater had heavy metals exceeding the WHO norms and the total dissolved solids level is in the range of 510 to 3,205 mg/L, and there is high concentration of chlorine nitrate, ammonia and iron, with pH between 7.5 and 8.5

