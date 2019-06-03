Home Cities Delhi

Over 1.63 lakh students register online: Delhi University

Over 1.63 lakh aspirants have registered on Delhi University’s (DU) admission portal so far.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 1.63 lakh aspirants have registered on Delhi University’s (DU) admission portal so far. The online registration process that began on May 30 will end on June 14 following which the first cut-off list is likely to come out on June 20.

The university is holding “open days” for students and parents to clear their doubts. After the first “Open Day” was held on May 31, the second will be held in the North Campus on Monday. Till now, 1,63,597 students have registered and 78,066 have made payments, the university said. Of the total number of registrations, 50,057 college aspirants are in the unreserved category, 13,028 in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, 11,269 in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 2,361 in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and 1,357 in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.

This year, the DU has effected a 10-per cent seat increase in the Economically Weaker Sections category and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000. There will be separate cut-offs for the students in the Economically Weaker Sections category.
