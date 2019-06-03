Private universities offer alternatives for students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the cut-offs in colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi are expected to go higher this year, the race for admissions to undergraduate courses will only become more intense. Considering that only a limited number of applicants will make the cut, college aspirants can opt for some other universities in the National Capital Region that offer similar courses.

Amity University

Director of Admissions, Amity University, Bhaskar Chakravarty said that the varsity received a maximum number of applications for its courses in the fields of psychology, communication, biotech, English, economics and law. “Students have to meet stipulated eligibility criteria in terms of percentage of marks to be able to appear for the selection process,” he said. The minimum eligibility criteria for Psychology Honours is 55 per cent, BA Journalism is 60 per cent, English is 70 per cent and Economics is 60 per cent. “Ours is a disabled-friendly campus with reserved parking, ramps, lifts and 24-hour medical assistance. We follow the first-cum-first-serve basis when it comes to admission,” Chakravarty said.

Shiv Nadar University

Admissions are based on Class XII results of applicants and their performance in SNUSAT and Academic Proficiency Test (APT). The private university currently has five full-fledged schools — School of Engineering, School of Natural Sciences, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Management and Entrepreneurship, School of Extended Education & Professional Development. To make the campus disabled-friendly, the university are involved in formulating campus-wide policies, providing academic and non-academic support services including out-of-classroom learning services, services for differently-abled members of the campus community.

“The newly launched doctoral programme in International Relations and Governance Studies is unique program considering the specific strengths of our in-house department faculty and the generous fellowships that make for well-funded study,” Professor Siddharth Mallavarapu said.“It brings together a broad understanding of International Relations and Governance Studies with a strong interest in diverse issue areas and an informed appraisal of Asia and the world in the 21st century. It places an accent on rigorous theoretical and empirical scholarship with implications for international public policy,” the professor told this

Sharda University

Sharda University has recently launched a course on Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) - B. Tech in Computer Science (Artificial Learning and Machine Learning). The undergraduate programme encompasses advanced learning solutions imparting knowledge of advanced innovations like machine learning, often called deep learning and artificial intelligence.The university said it is involved in formulating campus-wide policies, providing academic and non-academic support services including out-of-classroom learning services, services for differently-abled members of the campus community.

World University of Design

Registrations forms are already out and can be accessed from the varsity’s website. The entrance exam is on 8th and 9th June. A second round may be announced if some seats remain unfilled. “The purpose of this process is to evaluate the aptitude of the student towards creative education and guide them to select the right career path according to his/her inherent skill sets. Valid scores of NIFT, NID, CEED and UCEED exams are being considered in lieu of DAT and those of CET, CAT, MAT and XAT in lieu of GAT,” the university said.