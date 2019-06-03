Home Cities Delhi

Teachers of 12 colleges in Delhi may not get salaries 

The government’s directive to stop the funding in 28 colleges - 12 are fully funded while 16 are partially funded - came in April due to a tussle between them and Delhi university.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Teachers of 12 colleges may not get their salary this month as the AAP-led Delhi government is yet to send funds to clear the bills. The government’s directive to stop the funding in 28 colleges - 12 are fully funded while 16 are partially funded - came in April allegedly due to a tussle between them and Delhi university over the formation of governing bodies.  

Several colleges said that they have paid salaries for the month of May, using the student funds but won’t be able to pay for the month of June.“The government releases funds quarterly. They haven’t done so for the last three months. We were unable to pay the salary of the employees. We somehow arranged the salary from the students’ fund for May. For June, we don’t have a single penny. We are hoping that the funds are released otherwise we won’t be able to pay the salary,” Balram Pani, principal of B College of Applied Sciences, told The Morning Standard.

Pani said the college didn’t receive a notice from the government, informing them about their directive. “We got to know through newspapers and through what came out in the media.”According to Manoj Sinha, Secretary of Principals’ Association, the situation of fund crunch arises from time to time, but the reason why the funds were not released by the Delhi government were “disturbing”.  “They are taking a political decision of not giving funds, which is not acceptable. This affects thousands of students and hundreds of employees...their life is at stake,”  he said.The DUTA also condemned the Delhi government over its directive.

Dire situation

Several colleges paid salaries for the month of May using the student funds but they won’t be able to pay for the month of June

