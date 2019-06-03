Two men arrested for attacking sister with acid in Greater Noida

Home Cities Delhi

Irfan and Hafeez had taken their sister Salma for a drive in a car on May 9 but midway splashed acid on her face and pushed her out of the vehicle.

By PTI

NOIDA: Two men have been arrested in Greater Noida's Dadri for allegedly trying to kill their 22-year-old sister by throwing acid on her, officials said Monday.

Police have also arrested a third man who was involved in the attack on the woman on May 9 when she was found abandoned on the roadside near Kot village with her disfigured face, they said.

"Irfan and Hafeez were absconding since the attack on their sister Salma last month and had a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest.

They were arrested yesterday (Sunday) near the Railway Road crossing in Dadri, while the third accused, Imran, was held from Dadri bus stand," a police spokesperson said.

Irfan and Hafeez had taken their sister Salma for a drive in a car on May 9 but midway splashed acid on her face and pushed her out of the vehicle, the officials said, adding that she was later found lying unconscious and badly injured by a passerby who alerted police.

The woman, a native of Gulavati village in adjoining Bulandshahr district, was then referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the officials said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326A (acid attack) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the police spokesperson said.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) had also taken note of the attack and written to Uttar Pradesh Police Chief O P Singh, requesting him for action in the case and also enforce a complete ban on the sale of acid.

