Vrooming with a makeover

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

The country’s leading compact SUV gets an update. Ever since its launch three years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has sold over 4.35 lakh units. It is one of the top 10 selling cars in the country. Having said that, the competition is heating up in the form of the newly launched Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 while existing players such as the Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport continue to do good numbers as well.

Keeping that in mind, the manufacturer has now introduced a Sports Limited Edition which definitely carries a more flamboyant flair. Kitted out with a sporty accessory package, this limited edition Brezza gets new seat covers, designer mats, a leather steering wheel cover, door sill guards and a nice neck cushion to spruce up the cabin. The exterior changes include a new slide cladding, striking body graphics and a wheel arch kit that give the Brezza a more imposing look.

Powered by the tried-and-tested 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine that delivers close to 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. It is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and delivers exceptional mileage figures which have also been one of the reasons behind its immense popularity. It is also available with Maruti Suzuki’s Auto Gear Shift technology, for those who wish for the convenience of an automatic.

For customers who wish to go in for the Sports Limited Edition, the cost is an incremental Rs 29,990 over and above the cost of a new Vitara Brezza. Essentially, this package is available as a kit and can be fitted on at the dealership on any variant of the customers liking.