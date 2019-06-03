Home Cities Delhi

Vrooming with a makeover

Powered by the tried-and-tested 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine that delivers close to 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque.

Published: 03rd June 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

The country’s leading compact SUV gets an update. Ever since its launch three years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has sold over 4.35 lakh units. It is one of the top 10 selling cars in the country. Having said that, the competition is heating up in the form of the newly launched Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 while existing players such as the Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport continue to do good numbers as well.

Keeping that in mind, the manufacturer has now introduced a Sports Limited Edition which definitely carries a more flamboyant flair. Kitted out with a sporty accessory package, this limited edition Brezza gets new seat covers, designer mats, a leather steering wheel cover, door sill guards and a nice neck cushion to spruce up the cabin. The exterior changes include a new slide cladding, striking body graphics and a wheel arch kit that give the Brezza a more imposing look.

Powered by the tried-and-tested 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine that delivers close to 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. It is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and delivers exceptional mileage figures which have also been one of the reasons behind its immense popularity. It is also available with Maruti Suzuki’s Auto Gear Shift technology, for those who wish for the convenience of an automatic.

For customers who wish to go in for the Sports Limited Edition, the cost is an incremental Rs 29,990 over and above the cost of a new Vitara Brezza. Essentially, this package is available as a kit and can be fitted on at the dealership on any variant of the customers liking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp