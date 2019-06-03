Water will soon reach residents of Tughlakabad: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of Tuglakabad will soon not have to grapple with the problem of procuring drinking water, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the residents during a padayatra on Sunday morning.

People in the area welcomed the step as water is a long-pending issue.

Kejriwal announced that the locals would have access to piped drinking water within a week. The Delhi government has laid pipelines in the area and the water supply would follow, the CM said as he informed the residents that an order had already been given to Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

“I have brought some good news for you. You will be getting drinking water in your taps through the newly laid pipelines in a week. You would no more be dependent on the DJB water tankers. We have completed the work of laying water pipeline in your area, now the supply of water will start in a week,” said Kejriwal.

During their interaction, the residents told Kejriwal that even though tanker water is available, they would face lesser troubles with direct water supply on their taps.Some residents said piped water supply would end their daily woes. Narrating their daily struggle, Kiran, a resident of a ‘jhuggi’ (slum cluster) at Harikesh Nagar said, before water tankers were deployed in the area, they had to walk for long distances for getting clean water. Sunita, a local, recounted how she carried water from far-off places and how fights broke frequently among residents over water.

Another resident, Kaushal Raj, said it was a welcome step that the chief minister visited the area. “It gave us the opportunity to share our everyday problems with the government,” he said.