Home Cities Delhi

Government mulls incentives for rental housing in an effort to revive struggling housing sector

Finance ministry asks stakeholders to submit views on new policy framework; developers seek 10-year tax holiday on rental profits

Published: 04th June 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

For representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

With demand for houses up for sale remaining muted, the government is mulling the rollout of rental housing policy to promote the rental segment in an effort to revive the struggling housing sector in the country. According to sources in the Finance Ministry, meetings with representatives from the real estate industry have already been held and industry stakeholders have been asked to submit their views on a policy framework for the sector. 

“The developers are demanding a 10-year tax holiday on profits earned from rental housing.  We have sought a detailed note from them on rental housing and if approved, the budget is likely to give some directions on this,” a senior official from the finance ministry told this publication. The ministry has already started discussions with industry bodies on their expectations from the Union Budget for this financial year, which is likely to be tabled before the Parliament in July.

Meanwhile, developers are upbeat about a rental housing policy, which they feel will give a fresh boost to the industry.

“In metros, home prices are high, so it is not possible for everyone to own a house. As realtors, we realise this and we want the government to understand the situation. The rising cost means that a large section of people, at least in the bigger cities, will live on rental housing.

We have to come up with policies and incentives that will support this segment of real estate and help people who give roofs to the less-privileged,” Kushagr Ansal, director of Ansal Housing and president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations (CREDAI), Haryana said.

Such models are already prevalent in developed nations and developers feel that financial incentives will help promote rental housing. According to Dhiraj Jain, director, Mahagun Group, “Most of the countries such as the US, UK, and China have more than 50 per cent housing in the rental domain. As Realtors, we want the government to pay heed to this. Financial support and rebates are some of the steps that will help people to invest in houses that will go into the rental segment”.

Developers also feel that this will bring investment to the sector. “Rental housing, along with co-living, can solve housing problems and the government should use all techniques to make it lucrative for investors. With REITs, developers and investors will create some wealth and this is likely to be used in rental housing also because of an improvement in liquidity,” Ashok Gupta, CMD, Ajnara India Ltd said.

Union Budget to show govt hand According to sources in the finance ministry, the government has already held meetings with stakeholders and, depending on the feedback, may give indications on which direction the policy will take during the presentation of the Union Budget in July take cue from international trends, say builders.

According to industry representatives, most advanced economies around the world witness a substantial portion of real estate assets going into the rental segment. For instance, Dhiraj Jain, director, Mahagun Group, says countries like the US, UK, and China have nearly 50 per cent of housing in the rental domain and that the Indian government should promote investments in this space

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Ministry Rental housing policy Housing sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp