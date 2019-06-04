Home Cities Delhi

Greater Noida: Lawyers thrash cop on court premises, booked

Constable Vipin Kumar from the Kasna police station had gone to the court in Surajpur for official work where an argument broke out between him and the lawyers.

By PTI

NOIDA: Around half a dozen lawyers were booked for rioting and attempt to murder after they allegedly thrashed an on-duty police constable on the district court premises in Greater Noida on Monday, officials said.

Constable Vipin Kumar from the Kasna police station had gone to the court in Surajpur for official work where an argument broke out between him and the lawyers, a police spokesperson said.

He said the lawyers hurled abuses at the policeman, tore his uniform and assaulted him.

"A complaint regarding the incident has been made at the Surajpur police station and an FIR has been lodged against the lawyers," the spokesperson said.

The FIR names advocates Satish Kumar, Vijendra and Mukul, besides mentioning four-to-five unidentified lawyers, the official said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of police), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), he said.

The accused have also been charged with Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, he added.

