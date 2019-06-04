Home Cities Delhi

Free public transport for women: Opposition senses poll motive in Delhi government move

'During the last 4.5 years, the Kejriwal government made several promises but has completely failed. This is a desperate attempt to buy votes,' Manoj Tiwari said.

The number of women passengers in metro trains, now 30-33 per cent of the total, is likely to go up if they get free rides | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Questioning the timing of the Delhi government’s proposal to make travel by metro trains and buses free for women, opposition parties on Monday said that it was just another desperate attempt to mislead people and ‘buy’ votes. Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that the ‘announcement minister’ (Kejriwal) of Delhi had made one more false announcement because he had lost ground. 

“The (AAP) party, which claimed it would win all seven seats in Delhi, came third. It seems he has lost his mind. During the last 4.5 years, the Kejriwal government made several promises but has completely failed. This is a desperate attempt to buy votes,” Tiwari said during a press conference. Criticising the AAP government further, the BJP leader said that it had been rattled by the AAP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

“After the tight slap of defeat, he started the process for implementing 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections. He is making such announcements to hold on to his ground in Delhi. We are not against the idea. As a matter of policy, it may not be wrong, but before implementing it we should take note of some facts in this regard. Around one crore women in the city will need 20,000 buses, but we have just 3,500-3,800. Where will they sit?” Tiwari said. 

Terming the announcement a political statement before the elections, Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Singh Kochar said Kejriwal should not make a promise he could not fulfil. “People understand that the city is going to witness elections in the next 6-8 months. They are aware. You (Kejriwal) can’t mislead them. Please stop making political statements,” he said.

Kochar said if the government was serious about the issue, it should also consider extending the benefit of the scheme to students and senior citizens. “The city has lakhs of students, and also senior citizens in good numbers. They should also get the benefit of this scheme,” the Congress leader said. 

Former Delhi BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said Kejriwal was trying to mislead people by offering free travel in buses and metro trains. “As they have lost all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi, Kejriwal is again trying to lure voters by offering free rides in the metro and DTC buses for women to hoodwink them in view of the Assembly elections scheduled early next year, ” said Goel.

