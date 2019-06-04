Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's civic bodies plan afoot to prevent mosquito menace in city

A total 7,786 legal notices have been issued to owners of buildings having mosquito-genic condition, as per civic body data.

Published: 04th June 2019

Dengue mosquito

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With rise in dengue and malaria cases in the national capital, the civic bodies have started initiatives to prevent these diseases from taking epidemic proportions. In South Delhi, as many as 7,911 houses have been found positive for mosquito breeding.

A total 7,786 legal notices have been issued to owners of buildings having mosquito-genic condition, as per civic body data. Most number of dengue cases till date have been reported from this area.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday launched a two-month-long campaign against water-borne diseases from a school building in the Madipur ward area. The project was set underway by SDMC Mayor Suneeta Kangra, who stressed on the need for all authorities and departments concerned to come together in a bid to prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Experts from the public health department highlighted the basic steps needed to prevent the growth of vector larva. These include thorough cleaning of all utensils, coolers, flower pots, tyres and other items which are conducive to the accumulation of water. The Mayor also emphasized on involving school children for carrying out awareness programmes stating that they are the ‘best ambassadors of cleanliness’.

“Children have been disseminating the precautionary messages in a better and forceful manner. They joined hands in disseminating the message against the three water-borne diseases,” she added. So far, in Delhi, 9 Malaria, 11 Dengue and 5 Chikungunya cases have been reported. Till June 1, 57,077 houses under the north civic body, 2,07,957 under South MCD and 8,255 under EDMC were given anti-vector borne spray.

