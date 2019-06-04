Home Cities Delhi

Students can produce equivalence certificate if their subjects are not in Delhi University's list

Earlier, students from other boards would face deduction in marks since these subjects would fall under the category of vocational subjects, but this year students will not lose out on marks.

Delhi University

Delhi University (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Students from other boards who feel that a subject they studied has a similar syllabus to that of NCERT and is not in the list accepted by the Delhi University can produce an equivalence certificate from their board, officials said Tuesday.

This year, the DU's admissions committee has mapped different subjects from various state boards that have different nomenclature but same curriculum as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) subjects, which are considered standard by the varsity.

Some of these subjects are biochemistry, which is taught by the Jammu and Kashmir Board but is similar to biology, civics which is a subject under the Uttar Pradesh Board.

Earlier, students from other boards would face 2.5 per cent deduction in marks since these subjects would fall under the category of vocational subjects, but this year students will not lose out on marks.

However, if a student finds that the subject he or she studied in his or her respective board is similar to the NCERT class 12 syllabus, they can approach the varsity.

"If a paper's title does not match with what is specified by the DU, it is mandatory for the applicant to provide a content equivalence certificate from the principal or head of the Institution last attended, certifying that the paper's content is equivalent to NCERT class 12 syllabus for that paper," according to the Delhi University admission bulletin.

The equivalence certificate must be accompanied by a copy of the syllabus of the paper attested by the principal or head of the institution, the varsity said.

The DU will take a final call in the matter.

The Delhi University commenced its online registration process for undergraduate admissions on May 30 that will end on June 14 and the first cut-off list will be released on June 20.

