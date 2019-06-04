Home Cities Delhi

Up to 10 per cent seats in a course for sports quota: Delhi University

Academic Council Member Prof. Rasal Singh said that the admission committee took the decision so that talented applicants were allowed to get admission under the category. 

Delhi University

Delhi University. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The University of Delhi has decided that for admissions under its sports and Extracurricular Activities (ECA) quota, up to 10 per cent seats in a particular course may be used by a college subject to an overall ceiling of 5 per cent seats for the category. Academic Council Member Prof. Rasal Singh said that the admission committee took the decision so that talented applicants were allowed to get admission under the category. 

“The overall quota for the category would remain 5 per cent, but the internal distribution of these seats in colleges can be such that a maximum of 10 per cent of the candidates under the category are admitted in every course.

Otherwise, the students admitted under this category would be confined to the most popular courses and the courses which are less in demand won’t have any Sports or ECA quota students,” he said. He added that transparency would be maintained in this category to prevent any misuse.For the sports quota, candidates have to appear in trials for their discipline. The trials carry 60 marks, and 40 marks are based on the merit and participation certificates of candidates. 

