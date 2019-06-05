Home Cities Delhi

BJP leader files defamation case against Kejriwal

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for maligning his image.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vijender Gupta

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for maligning his image.
“I have filed a defamation case in Patiala House courts against them (Kejriwal and Sisodia) as they did not reply to my legal notice,” said Gupta, referring to legal notices sent to the duo a week ago seeking their apology.

The BJP leader has already filed a police complaint against the chief minister and his deputy for falsely implicating him. During the Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal had said in an interview to a Punjabi channel that the BJP wanted to get him killed by his Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been assassinated.

Countering the charge, Gupta had tweeted, “Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the liaison officer to lift the security cover around his vehicle. The chief minister’s instruction is registered in the roznamcha (police diary). The AAP could not receive electoral gain out of it because I exposed this, so out of frustration Kejriwal is saying that his PSO reports to the BJP (sic).”

On Tuesday, Sisodia shot back in a tweet. “BJP is conspiring to get the CM killed. This tweet by @Gupta_vijender has proved that the BJP is getting the daily security plan of the CM and it is hatching a conspiracy to kill the CM on this basis. Vijender Gupta is also a part of this conspiracy,” he said quoting Gupta’s tweet.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed Gupta was keeping track of the CM’s security details. “Even names of businessmen who travel abroad with PM Modi are kept confidential. But details about the CM’s security are being shared with his political adversary. Mr Gupta should explain why no action was initiated against top police officers for continuous lapses in CM’s security.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijender Gupta Kejriwal sisodia defamation case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp