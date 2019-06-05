BJP leader files defamation case against Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for maligning his image.

“I have filed a defamation case in Patiala House courts against them (Kejriwal and Sisodia) as they did not reply to my legal notice,” said Gupta, referring to legal notices sent to the duo a week ago seeking their apology.

The BJP leader has already filed a police complaint against the chief minister and his deputy for falsely implicating him. During the Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal had said in an interview to a Punjabi channel that the BJP wanted to get him killed by his Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been assassinated.

Countering the charge, Gupta had tweeted, “Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the liaison officer to lift the security cover around his vehicle. The chief minister’s instruction is registered in the roznamcha (police diary). The AAP could not receive electoral gain out of it because I exposed this, so out of frustration Kejriwal is saying that his PSO reports to the BJP (sic).”

On Tuesday, Sisodia shot back in a tweet. “BJP is conspiring to get the CM killed. This tweet by @Gupta_vijender has proved that the BJP is getting the daily security plan of the CM and it is hatching a conspiracy to kill the CM on this basis. Vijender Gupta is also a part of this conspiracy,” he said quoting Gupta’s tweet.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed Gupta was keeping track of the CM’s security details. “Even names of businessmen who travel abroad with PM Modi are kept confidential. But details about the CM’s security are being shared with his political adversary. Mr Gupta should explain why no action was initiated against top police officers for continuous lapses in CM’s security.”