Home Cities Delhi

Delhi traffic cop alleges harassment by seniors; video goes viral

The cop, seen weeping in the video, requested the Delhi Police to take necessary action against the harassers.

Published: 05th June 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police trying to stop helmetless two-wheeler riders in Hubballi | Express

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A video of a 'weeping' Delhi traffic police constable posted in Seemapuri alleging harassment by his seniors has gone viral on social media.

Seeking help, he says in the video, "I am already very troubled. I was marked absent by my seniors despite being on duty. They said they are very powerful."

Responding to the video, the official Twitter handle of Delhi Police posted that the matter is being forwarded to Delhi Traffic Police.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Jagadesan said an internal inquiry has been initiated under an ACP-rank officer into the matter.

The constable also claimed that those who harassed him included ACP-rank officer.

He, however, said a senior official backed him.

The cop, seen weeping in the video, requested the Delhi Police to take necessary action against the harassers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi traffic cop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp