Download, click and save water with SimTanka app

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

“The village will have its own waterworks ensuring clean water supply. This can be done through controlled wells or tanks,” Mahatma Gandhi had said this on July 26, 1942, as one of his ideas of Swaraj. While this utopian thought is yet to be implemented in few bucolic areas in India, Dr Vikram Vyas, is doing his bit in actualising the Gandhian thought. A scientist working in the field of theoretical particle physics is currently working on a free and open source app for designing a reliable rainwater harvesting system with covered storage tank.

During his talk on Rain Water Harvesting in Cities at the India Habitat Centre, Vyas introduced SimTanka, an iPhone app that he developed to encourage rainwater harvesting systems. “The SimTanka software I created in 2007 was limited to Windows 98 and was its use with the dawn of the cell phone. The SimTanka app designed for cell phones will be able to obtain monthly rainfall records for the last 10 years provided the nearest metrological station has them. Once launched, the app will be able to connect to a metrological station at a distance of 50km. Once downloaded, you can choose the kind of tank you are planning to build – depending upon the size of the tank, the catchment area and your water budget. It will then allow the user to simulate for various possible water demands that can be made on the Rain Water Harvesting System,” shared Vyas.

For Vyas, his key motivation has been to use of water in a sustainable manner by combining multiple water sources. Talking about cities, he said, “Typical cities like Delhi and Bengaluru have distant water sources, sourcing water from Yamuna and Satuj respectively. In the case of Bikaner, they source water from the Rajasthan canal which is liked to Satluj. However, recent studies have shown that in the next 50 years, half of Satluj’s glaciers will melt, and with global warming, this could be the same fate for the rest of the glaciers. Thus, there’s an urgent need to reduce the stress on pipe water.“With building and apartments being built without any scope for storage tanks and installation of RWHS, it is time to rethink how we use land. Schools are a great place to start as they have the required area to build tanks and have a low water requirement.”

Despite various governments talking about rainwater harvesting, Vyas believes that it is the mindset that needs to change. “Once people start to realise that water sourced from rivers that come from the Himalayas are being used to clean floors, they will look out for options. Also, now with various filtering methods, rainwater can be integrated with pipelines.”

Vyas, who left academics to build this software, is keeping it open source (denoting software for which the original source code is made available freely) as he believes that in future it will make way for a collaborative effort. “Keeping it open source will enable people to understand its underlying model which can then be critically examined,” says Vyas.

The amount of saved water will depend on the terrain of the place. But if it helps a little, it will reduce the stress on pipe water. In this initiative, SimTanka can be useful in designing and building such waterworks.

SimTanka will be available on the Apple App Store by September 2019, and by January 2021, it will have android versions to help you in planning rainwater harvesting systems.

SimTanka App

Once launched, the app will be able to connect to a metrological station at a distance of 50km. Once downloaded, you can choose the kind of take you are planning to build – depending upon the size of the tank, the catchment area and your water budget.