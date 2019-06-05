Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University course revision behind new criteria

While the first draft of the curriculum got approval, the second draft was sent to the various stakeholders for feedback.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University. (File photo | PTI)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ongoing massive revision of syllabus is a major reason for the change in the eligibility criteria of several undergraduate courses, including B.Com (Hons), Economics (Hons) and English (Hons) in Delhi University,an Academic Council member said.

Currently, the undergraduate courses follow a semester system. This year, the minimum requirement of marks in the subject of Mathematics or Business Mathematics is 50 per cent for the popular course of B.Com (Hons).But even as the new criteria have been rolled out, there is a possibility that the new curriculum may not be implemented this year, as the new academic session is commencing much ahead before the ‘overhauling’ is over.

The faculties of Arts, Commerce, Science, Social Science among others started taking up the exercise to revise the syllabus a month-and-half back based on a Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework for Undergraduate Education under the guidelines of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). A university is supposed to rejig 30 per cent of its curriculum after every three years as per the CBCS rules.
According to Professor Rasal Singh, the required ability in a candidate, to be able to cope with the new syllabus, defines the changes in the eligibility criteria. “The Committee of Courses of a department, decides the minimum eligibility criteria for a particular course. The required ability and aptitude of the learner to cop with curriculum maximizes the learning outcome,” Singh told The Morning Standard.

Under the process of revising syllabus, the COC of a department refers a change in the curriculum to the faculty and the proposal is then forwarded to the Standing Committee on Academic Affairs. The final decision is taken by the Academic Council.

While the first draft of the curriculum got approval, the second draft was sent to the various stakeholders for feedback. The final draft is expected to be submitted by June 15. The Council will then take it up for consideration.

Once approved, the new curriculum will be implemented for the regular undergraduate courses and also for the university’s Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board and the School of Open Learning.

Logic behind the move

DU wants to update undergraduate courses on the model of Learning Outcome-based Framework issued by the UGC a year ago

The overhauling is being done for changing the instructional method so as to teach new age qualities and skills to college students

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University Course revision

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp