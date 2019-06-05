Delhi University course revision behind new criteria

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ongoing massive revision of syllabus is a major reason for the change in the eligibility criteria of several undergraduate courses, including B.Com (Hons), Economics (Hons) and English (Hons) in Delhi University,an Academic Council member said.

Currently, the undergraduate courses follow a semester system. This year, the minimum requirement of marks in the subject of Mathematics or Business Mathematics is 50 per cent for the popular course of B.Com (Hons).But even as the new criteria have been rolled out, there is a possibility that the new curriculum may not be implemented this year, as the new academic session is commencing much ahead before the ‘overhauling’ is over.

The faculties of Arts, Commerce, Science, Social Science among others started taking up the exercise to revise the syllabus a month-and-half back based on a Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework for Undergraduate Education under the guidelines of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). A university is supposed to rejig 30 per cent of its curriculum after every three years as per the CBCS rules.

According to Professor Rasal Singh, the required ability in a candidate, to be able to cope with the new syllabus, defines the changes in the eligibility criteria. “The Committee of Courses of a department, decides the minimum eligibility criteria for a particular course. The required ability and aptitude of the learner to cop with curriculum maximizes the learning outcome,” Singh told The Morning Standard.

Under the process of revising syllabus, the COC of a department refers a change in the curriculum to the faculty and the proposal is then forwarded to the Standing Committee on Academic Affairs. The final decision is taken by the Academic Council.

While the first draft of the curriculum got approval, the second draft was sent to the various stakeholders for feedback. The final draft is expected to be submitted by June 15. The Council will then take it up for consideration.

Once approved, the new curriculum will be implemented for the regular undergraduate courses and also for the university’s Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board and the School of Open Learning.

Logic behind the move

DU wants to update undergraduate courses on the model of Learning Outcome-based Framework issued by the UGC a year ago

The overhauling is being done for changing the instructional method so as to teach new age qualities and skills to college students