Delhi: Man kidnaps nine-year-old girl after his marriage proposal to mother rejected

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police rescued a nine-year-old girl within 12 hours of her abduction by a man whose marriage proposal was rejected by the girl’s mother.

Kamlesh, who works as a mason, has been working in Delhi over the past 12 years, picking up odd jobs. He came in contact with the girl’s mother when she had hired him to repair her house.The Uttar Pradesh native had hatched up the plan to force her into marriage, the police said. The girl had gone missing on Sunday from near her residence in Budh Vihar around 2 p.m. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, SD Misra said the girl’s mother was abandoned by her husband many years ago.

“The complainant’s background negated the possibility of ransom. The CCTVs installed at nearby shops were scanned and the girl was seen riding pillion on a motor cyclist,” he said. Even though the registration number of motor cycle was visible, the ownership could not be established as it had been sold multiple times. Witnesses told the police that the person, who the missing girl was talking to, was the same person who used to visit the complainant’s house.

The girl’s mother agreed to the possibility that the kidnapper could be the same man. The police tracked his phone and he found along with the victim by the GRP staff of the Mahoba Railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The girl was reunited with her mother.