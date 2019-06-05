Inhaling toxic air in Delhi same as smoking 40 cigarettes, says expert

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air pollution in India has emerged as one of the leading causes for various respiratory hazards, especially among children who are at a higher risk of facing complicated medical conditions than ever before.

“During periods of severe air quality, the air inhaled by children is equal to smoking 40 cigarettes. There are around 7,000 toxic gases in Delhi and the issues faced by children due to pollution have gone beyond just respiratory problems,” Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals told this correspondent.

Elaborating on the health problems that a child might face, Dr Sibal added that apart from breathing troubles there have been cases of premature birth in the past which in turn could lead to abnormal growth of the child.

“The oxygen that a child inhales is already mixed with toxic gases. That affects the IQ growth and heart rate and can even lead to cancer. There are reports which show a significant rise of such cases in the city,” he added.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, to observe ‘World Environment Day’ and raise awareness among the masses on the increasingly debilitating effects of air pollution on them.

“Apart from industrial wastes being one of the most common causes of air pollution, agricultural wastes, too, add to the increasing levels year on year.

Livestock that produces methane, ammonia, and the burning of agricultural waste are the two major sources of air pollution from agriculture. Around 24 per cent of all greenhouse gases emitted worldwide, are from agriculture, forestry and other land-use,” Dr Vinod Khetarpal, former President of the Delhi Medical Association, said.

Dr Anil Goyal of the Indian Medical Association said that understanding different types of pollution and just how hazardous they are to one’s health and the environment will help us to take steps towards improving the air quality in the city.

“Often we can’t even see it, but air pollution is around us everywhere. We can’t stop breathing but we certainly can is take small initiatives from our end to improve air quality. The onus is not just on government agencies and civic bodies to clean up the toxic air in the city,” he said.