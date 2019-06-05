Free travel for women: AAP gets live public feedback courtesy bus ride

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday hopped on buses for interacting with commuters to get feedback on the Delhi government’s decision of making public transport free for women.

Some of the bus commuters were taken by surprise when they saw Sisodia approaching them and explaining fellow travellers about the plans which the AAP government would implement within two months. “The people are aware of the scheme. It feels very good to directly communicate with the commuters. I see a good response,” said Sisodia, who boarded a DTC bus on Ring Road.

Asking the people about their destinations, Sisodia greeted people and informed them about Kejriwal’s decision of making travel free for women. “Till now I have not met anyone who said this is a wrong decision. We have been getting many suggestions ever since the scheme was announced. On the contrary, the people said they would be able to save around `3,000 per month.”

Before boarding buses at various stops across the national capital, Sisodia blamed the BJP for spreading misinformation on the scheme. “The Delhi BJP president says that the public money should not be spent on schemes like these,but I want to say we do not spend public money on statues and suits. We spend it for public welfare. Also, why is the BJP against women safety? Why are they opposing this and engaging in misinformation campaign. The Delhi government has got great feedback from the people and will continue to work for them,” said Sisodia.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister also tweeted about his interaction with commuters. “I spoke with more than 50 women & many men in DTC buses to understand what they feel about #FreeMetroForWomen ― Not even one citizen said that it’s a bad idea. On the contrary, everybody said public transport is more secure for women & it would save them 2-3K rupees per month (sic).”

‘No Ayushman Bharat in Delhi’

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters on Tuesday that the AAP government will not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital as the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation seeks to provide equitable treatment to all residents.