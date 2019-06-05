Home Cities Delhi

Better service, safety of public transport need of the hour: Experts on Kejriwal's free travel for women announcement

Road and transport experts asserted that the government should have improved services and safety of public transport first instead of announcing free rides on Delhi metro and DTC buses.

A DTC bus. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Road and transport experts asserted that the government should have improved services and safety of public transport first instead of announcing free rides on Delhi metro and DTC buses.

“The step taken by Delhi government is slightly premature. Public transport should be made more affordable rather than making it free. It might benefit a certain section, but there are men as well who needs such benefits. It would have been better if rates were subsidized for all, in general,” said Amit Bhatt, transport head of WRI-India.

Bhatt believes that the new proposal exempts the security for women. “Safety of women as mentioned is a slightly stretched argument. There is various safety concerns which have not been addressed related with this proposal.”

PK Sarkar, Director, Asian Institute of Transport Development, also felt that safety should have been talked at first hand. “Instead of free rides, only women buses could have been initiated or female coaches should have been increased in metro. Whether women feel safe standing at bus stand or outside a metro station has not been answered.”

He asserted that more than 15,000 DTC buses are required in “every direction” to cater the Delhi crowd. “Achieving sustainable transport system should be the priority.”

