BJP aims to win 65 of 70 seats in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has set a target of winning 65 of the total 70 Assembly seats in the next local elections, a BJP national general secretary told party workers on Wednesday.

Ram Lal held a meeting with the Delhi state leadership and asked them to start door-todoor membership drive to boost the strength of the party in the national capital.

The BJP holds three seats in the Delhi Assembly. But, the party has seen a change in its fortune in the last few years.

While the party controls the MCDs, it repeated its 2014 results by winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats this time. All the seven BJP candidates won by large margins with Parvesh Verma trouncing his rival by nearly six lakh votes.

Ironically, the BJP has been out of power for 20 years.

“This government (of the AAP) proved to be the most inefficient government in history. Every day a new falsehood is being spread. Previously there were 6,800 government buses in Delhi. Now, it has gone down to 3,800. All of us will have to work to form the BJP government in 2020 so that Ram Rajya may come in Delhi,” Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, addressing the workers of the party at the local office.

The Delhi BJP president, who is the MP from North East Delhi, has been leading his party’s charge to win the poll battle for entering the Secretariat.

BJP Pradesh organisation general secretary Sidharthan said that with the hard labour of workers, the party emerged victorious in 262 of the 272 wards in Delhi. “For the first time in Delhi, the workers adopted 500 jhuggi bastis, out of which 400 bastis voted for the BJP,” he claimed.