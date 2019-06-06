Home Cities Delhi

Car rams into people gathered outside mosque in Delhi’s Shahdara

Published: 06th June 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Mosque

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eid celebration turned sour as a rashly driven car rammed into a crowd outside a mosque at the congested area of Khureji in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Wednesday. The police, however, said nobody was injured. 

Agitated crowd ran after the car but the driver managed to run off. The police force that was deployed to deal with the chaos, came under the attack of the angry crowd which also damaged a bus. A senior police officer said that the men pelted stones at the police buses and created havoc.

As word spread that 17 people were injured when the car rammed into them while they were offering namaz,  the Delhi Police issued a statement saying, “no injury to anyone has been reported  so far”. 

“...during the dispersal after namaz, a Honda City passed through which was being driven rashly.  There was consternation in the public due to rash driving and they became agitated and gathered at Khureji chowk. Police acted swiftly and dispersed the crowd by persuasion,” the   police said. “ A committee in the area also helped in dispersing the crowd. Situation is peaceful.  Legal action is being taken and further investigation being done.”

DCP Meghna Yadav said that all those who complained of injuries had their MLC done and one of them had got a bruise. “The media reports about injuries are completely false,” she said, adding that a case was registered under Section 307 of the IPC against the absconding driver.

TAGS
Eid Khureji Delhi Shahdara 

Comments

