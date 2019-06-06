Home Cities Delhi

Vijay Goel campaign targets AAP failures

'How can the free travel scheme be implemented in three months when Kejriwal is hinting at holding Assembly elections in October?' asked Goel.

Published: 06th June 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Goel. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing his campaign, former BJP Delhi president Vijay Goel on Tuesday met a large number of senior citizens, women, and youth at Lakshmi Nagar to highlight the failures of the AAP government.

Claiming that Delhi is increasingly turning into slum, Goel said CM Arvind Kejriwal is busy blaming the Modi government instead of fighting the air pollution menace.

The AAP had promised to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras, but after four years, a mere 1.5 lakh cameras will be installed, said Goel while addressing the crowd at the DDA Park of Bank Enclave. The Rajya Sabha MP also targeted the AAP government’s promise of free travel for women in Delhi Metro and DTC buses, calling it a “mere election lollipop”.

“How can the free travel scheme be implemented in three months when Kejriwal is hinting at holding Assembly elections in October?” asked Goel.

The AAP chief’s earlier promises of halving power bills and waiving off water bills have fallen flat as the people of Delhi are fed up of frequent power cuts and rising water bills, he added.

Goel claimed that bringing the BJP into power in Delhi to work with the NDA at Centre will end the ongoing tussle between the Delhi government and the MCD. “The MCD, the Centre and the state — all three — could work in tandem to develop Delhi. Nobody could offer any excuse,” he added.

Goel also heard the general public’s grievances. A delegation of RWA submitted a memorandum to him.

