Home Cities Delhi

Hotel union seeks help from Delhi CM Kejriwal regarding borewell water charges

 A delegation of hotel owners met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to seek his intervention for bailing them out of their various problems.

Published: 06th June 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Arpit Palace blaze was an eye opener for government agencies | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of hotel owners met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to seek his intervention for bailing them out of their various problems.

The members of the Delhi Hotel Mahasangh met Kejriwal at his residence to discuss issues regarding the borewell water charges as well as the tough rules set for acquiring fire NOCs by hotel and guest house owners at Chandni Chowk, Paharganj and Karol Bagh.

“We had the information that the government plans to increase the sewer maintenance charges. So, we met the chief minister and requested him not to revise the rates. He listened to all our demands and said that he will look into it,” said Arun Gupta, secretary of Delhi Hotel Mahasangh.

According to owners, the Delhi Jal Board plans to increase the sewer charges to up to Rs 1,600 per month for small establishments.

Similarly, the guest house owners also asked for Kejriwal’s attention on the fire NOC issue. “Most of our fire NOCs were issued before year 2007 based on the guidelines inscribed in the Delhi Master Plan 2021 for special areas. Our guest houses reviewed for compliance based on the rules that were prevalent at the time of grant of NOC. Any changes to the existing norms should be applicable only for new fire NOC applicant,” added Gupta.

After the fire at Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh which killed 17 people in February this year, the government made several changes in the building bylaws for hotels.

The third issue raised by the members was getting permission for setting up small generators to run the fire safety equipment. At present, use of generator sets is banned by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Delhi Hotel Mahasangh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp