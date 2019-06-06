Political leaders and celebrities come out for green cause on World Environment Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Political leaders and celebrities came out enthusically to participate in various programmes on World Environment Day.’

Congresss Delhi unit president Sheila Dikshit planted a sapling at her Nizamuddin East residence and urged everyone to plant at least one plant each to increase tree cover in the city. She said the Congress’s city unit will start a tree plantation drive in the city on the birthday of party president Rahul Gandhi on June 19.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal appealed to the people to adopt the principle of reuse and recycle.’ “On this World Environment Day, let’s pledge to take measures to reduce air pollution. Let’s plant trees, segregate our waste, stop open burning of waste, promote reuse and recycling. Small actions go a long way!” he tweeted.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Union Minister Babul Supriyo also participated in a programme. BJP Delhi unit spokesperson Tajinder Bagga announced distribution of one lakh tulsi seed cards. The Aam Aadmi Party, on its Twitter handle, said its government’s scheme to install solar panels at zero cost conveyed its commitment to a clean environment.

“Massive ongoing project to install solar panels across Delhi at zero cost is a highly cherished move by Delhi government to feel the real summer spirit. #WorldEnvironmentDay,” it tweeted. The AAP government last year approved the ‘Mukhyamantri Solar Power Scheme’, which offers residents who install rooftop solar panels a subsidy on their electricity bill for five years.

Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam urged people to celebrate Environment Day everyday.