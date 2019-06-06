Home Cities Delhi

Stand-up comedy helped Delhi's NEET exam topper unwind during prepration

Unlike other teenagers, Bhavik Bansal did not have trouble with social media; father says son was very passionate about medical profession from young age

NEET Delhi topper Bhavik Bansal. (Photo | EPS)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Teenagers may be distracted by social media but NEET Delhi topper Bhavik Bansal feels these platforms only served the purpose of keeping him connected to his tutors and sharing notes with his friends.

He stayed focussed and only took small breaks for eating meals. For the 17-year-old, the NEET was only a back-up option as his main aspiration is to get admission in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. “He is eagerly waiting for the AIIMS results. He has worked very hard for it,” his father R K Bansal, a senior account officer with Delhi government, told The Morning Standard.

Bhavik is representing Delhi at the International Biology Olympiad being organised in Mumbai. If chosen among the 35 candidates, he will represent India in Hungary. His mother, also a government employee, teaches Physics at a school. Bhavik, who studied at Vivekananda School in Anand Vihar, secured 93 per cent in his Class 12 Board examination. His score of 700 out of 720 marks placed him second after Rajasthan’s Nalin Khandelwal in the overall NEET national rankings.

Bansal said that even though there were no doctors in the family, Bhavik had been very passionate about the profession since he was in Class 6 or 7. “At a very young age, he decided what he wanted to do. He has been an average student otherwise, but Science has always been the subject of his interest, especially Physics and Biology,” he said.

The topper’s proud father detailed Bhavik’s rigorous preparation for his exams. “He used to go to school and then for his coaching classes. In the evening, he would come back and started studying again. The only breaks he took were for his meals. While eating, he would relax himself by watching stand-up comedy videos. His elder brother would download the videos of his liking for him to watch when he had the time,” the 51-year-old said.

Bansal expressed joy that both his sons were doing well in their careers. 

