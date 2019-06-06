Home Cities Delhi

Transport department submits paper approving Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail

 The 82 km-long first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS) project might be cleared soon.

Published: 06th June 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief minister, Delhi Metro

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 82 km-long first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS) project might be cleared soon. The Delhi transport department has put up a note for Cabinet approval that needs a go ahead from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers.

According to officials in the know, the transport department sent its note earlier this week for approval of the first phase of Delhi-Meerut which will cost the Delhi government Rs 1,180 crore. The project is to be given cabinet approval phase wise. A separate note on the Delhi-Alwar stretch is being prepared and will be put up for sanction too. This is the first time that the RRTS project has come up before the cabinet.  

The project was conceptualised in 2004. However, the appointment of central agencies like National Capital Region Transport Corporation to implement the project caused a lot of friction between the Centre and the AAP government in the past year.  

In January, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, a Supreme Court-appointed body which monitors the measures being taken to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR, slammed the Delhi government for its plea of lack of funds. 

Once implemented, RRTS would help take off some 1 lakh vehicles off Delhi roads. The Delhi government had insisted on an underground station at the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, but the NCRTC wanted an elevated station to which Delhi government agreed to in-principle, but later changed stand.

The particular plea of the Aam Aadmi Party government of ‘lack of funds’ had annoyed the Supreme Court, which ordered the government to give Rs 265 crore from the Environment Cess. 

RRTS plans on covering Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut and experts say, it will be immensely beneficial in curbing pollution in the region. The high-speed rail will cover the distance between Meerut and New Delhi in less than 60 minutes.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is mandated to implement the RRTS project, claims it is fully geared up to start civil construction on the inaugural corridor of Delhi - Ghaziabad - Meerut.

It said, it had completed pre-construction activities such as geotechnical investigation, road widening work, utility diversion and initial pile load testing is already in an advanced stage. 

Of the eight identified corridors to connect various NCR towns with high-speed rail commute under the Functional Plan on Transport for NCR-2032, three are prioritized for implementation in Phase-1 by the Planning Commission-appointed task force. These are the 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat corridors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail Transport System Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp