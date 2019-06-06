Transport department submits paper approving Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 82 km-long first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS) project might be cleared soon. The Delhi transport department has put up a note for Cabinet approval that needs a go ahead from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers.

According to officials in the know, the transport department sent its note earlier this week for approval of the first phase of Delhi-Meerut which will cost the Delhi government Rs 1,180 crore. The project is to be given cabinet approval phase wise. A separate note on the Delhi-Alwar stretch is being prepared and will be put up for sanction too. This is the first time that the RRTS project has come up before the cabinet.

The project was conceptualised in 2004. However, the appointment of central agencies like National Capital Region Transport Corporation to implement the project caused a lot of friction between the Centre and the AAP government in the past year.

In January, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority, a Supreme Court-appointed body which monitors the measures being taken to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR, slammed the Delhi government for its plea of lack of funds.

Once implemented, RRTS would help take off some 1 lakh vehicles off Delhi roads. The Delhi government had insisted on an underground station at the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, but the NCRTC wanted an elevated station to which Delhi government agreed to in-principle, but later changed stand.

The particular plea of the Aam Aadmi Party government of ‘lack of funds’ had annoyed the Supreme Court, which ordered the government to give Rs 265 crore from the Environment Cess.

RRTS plans on covering Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut and experts say, it will be immensely beneficial in curbing pollution in the region. The high-speed rail will cover the distance between Meerut and New Delhi in less than 60 minutes.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is mandated to implement the RRTS project, claims it is fully geared up to start civil construction on the inaugural corridor of Delhi - Ghaziabad - Meerut.

It said, it had completed pre-construction activities such as geotechnical investigation, road widening work, utility diversion and initial pile load testing is already in an advanced stage.

Of the eight identified corridors to connect various NCR towns with high-speed rail commute under the Functional Plan on Transport for NCR-2032, three are prioritized for implementation in Phase-1 by the Planning Commission-appointed task force. These are the 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat corridors.