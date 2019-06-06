Home Cities Delhi

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta inspects nullahs, to submit report

The Leader of Opposition and these MLAs will meet Bhure Lal, chairman, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority today to present their report.

Published: 06th June 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and his team of MLAs inspect one of the nullahs in the trans-Yamuna region (Photo | BJP Twitter handle)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, five MLAs on Wednesday inspected nallas that are taken care by the irrigation and flood control department and the PWD in Trans Yamuna area.

Gupta, OP Sharma, Kapil Mishra, Jagdish Pradhan, Anil Bajpai and Colonel Devendar Sehrawat claimed that majority of the big drains inspected by them in trans-Yamuna area have not been desilted as required before the onset of monsoon.

“The desilting of these nallahs should have been completed by June 15, but these nallas have not been desilted so far and dirty stench water of these nallas is flowing on the roads, which is also increasing pollution,” Gupta said.

The Leader of Opposition and these MLAs will meet Bhure Lal, chairman, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority today to present their report.

Gupta said the ‘inspection’ exposed the claims made by the Arvind Kejriwal government on desilting of large nallahs.

“The government has not taken action for cleaning of drains. The ground reality is that desilting of many drains has not even commenced. This govt has been so busy in campaigning during the last three months that it did not focus on desilting of these nallahs and held no serious meeting on this issue,” he added.

While the rainy season is just 10-15 days away, over 85 per cent of the big nallahs are yet to be desilted. The senior BJP leader sought an explanation from the AAP government on how it will ensure cleaning of 1,034 big drains in this short period. 

The Leader of Opposition warned the people to be prepared for flood-like situation and traffic jams on roads due to negligence of Kejriwal government. 

“The people are complaining that desilting of some drains has been done only on paper for which crores are being paid, whereas the reality is that the desilting of these nallahs has not even begun,” he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijender Gupta Trans Yamuna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp