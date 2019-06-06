Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta inspects nullahs, to submit report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, five MLAs on Wednesday inspected nallas that are taken care by the irrigation and flood control department and the PWD in Trans Yamuna area.

Gupta, OP Sharma, Kapil Mishra, Jagdish Pradhan, Anil Bajpai and Colonel Devendar Sehrawat claimed that majority of the big drains inspected by them in trans-Yamuna area have not been desilted as required before the onset of monsoon.

“The desilting of these nallahs should have been completed by June 15, but these nallas have not been desilted so far and dirty stench water of these nallas is flowing on the roads, which is also increasing pollution,” Gupta said.

The Leader of Opposition and these MLAs will meet Bhure Lal, chairman, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority today to present their report.

Gupta said the ‘inspection’ exposed the claims made by the Arvind Kejriwal government on desilting of large nallahs.

“The government has not taken action for cleaning of drains. The ground reality is that desilting of many drains has not even commenced. This govt has been so busy in campaigning during the last three months that it did not focus on desilting of these nallahs and held no serious meeting on this issue,” he added.

While the rainy season is just 10-15 days away, over 85 per cent of the big nallahs are yet to be desilted. The senior BJP leader sought an explanation from the AAP government on how it will ensure cleaning of 1,034 big drains in this short period.

The Leader of Opposition warned the people to be prepared for flood-like situation and traffic jams on roads due to negligence of Kejriwal government.

“The people are complaining that desilting of some drains has been done only on paper for which crores are being paid, whereas the reality is that the desilting of these nallahs has not even begun,” he claimed.