Centre’s efforts cut down 'poor air quality days' by 50 per cent in four years: Prakash Javadekar

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said the government’s efforts to control air pollution have led to a decrease in the number of days with ‘poor’ air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) by about 50 per cent in the last four years.

At an event to mark World Environment Day, Javadekar said steps such as setting up air quality monitoring centres across the country, bringing better vehicular emission standards and controlling waste and stubble burning have shown positive results.

“In 2014, there were 300 days in the ‘poor’ category. In 2017, the number reduced to 213 and in 2018 to 206. We are sure that it will be below 200 this year,” Javadekar said, without quoting any source of the information. Days with ‘moderate to good’ air quality increased from 108 in 2016 to 159 in 2018, he said.

Urging everyone to come together to solve the issue of air pollution, the minister said: “Just wearing masks won’t help.

People have to actively participate and act responsibly towards the environment. We have to save water and electricity, take a cycle for a distance up to two km, use public transport, maintain vehicles. All these activities will help reduce pollution. We will do better,” he said at the event on the theme of ‘Beat Air Pollution’.

In his address, junior environment minister Babul Supriyo urged the people to use carpool at least once in a week to contribute to the cause of environment. Supriyo added the ministry has become a 24-hour working office as his senior wakes up at 4 am and he sleeps at 4 am.