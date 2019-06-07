Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ministers visit Badarpur to check services and hear complaints

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the Badarpur area of the national capital, which is facing several civic problems. Interacting with local residents with regard to the problems they are facing, the CM said, “I know your area faces problems of water, sewers and broken by-lanes. I have come here with good news for you. Whatever we are today, we are because of the faith of our people. Our endeavour is to spend every moment of our life working for the country”.

Kejriwal informed the residents that laying of sewer lines in the area would start in 15 days. “The tender has been done. As the work of laying sewer lines in these by-lanes will get completed, the work of constructing the by-lanes will start,” he said.

“I have seen this for the first time, that a chief minister is going from one lane to another, meeting each and every resident and discussing their problems. Kejriwal is the first one to do so. He came with solutions to our problems of water, sewer and lanes. We are very happy,” said D Pradhan, a resident of the area.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s labour minister, Gopal Rai, visited Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital to make a surprise inspection after getting complaints about non-compliance with wage rules. Rai spoke to the staff and directed his department’s officials to register an FIR against a contractor for not paying the mandatory minimum wage to his workers.

Minister for social welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam went on a surprise visit to the Lajpat Nagar social welfare office to check on its functioning and the status of various services being provided to citizens of Delhi. Gautam instructed the officers to install digital display boards for the benefit of the public.