Getting all jazzed up 

Interiors of the newly opened The Piano Man in Gurugram

By Ayesha Singh 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The maestro of jazz has waggled his baton once again to orchestrate a new symphony. It’s got an old soul but a new address. Arjun Sagar Gupta, the Founder of The Piano Man, that launched on June 5, takes us around his dextrously designed space, the likes of which are still not seen in Delhi, barring the first one he opened in Safdarjung Enclave in 2015. 

The fact that he has been able to launch a second frightened demonstrates that the seed of positive vision planted four years back has borne fruit today. “As the first mover in the space I was frightened, but I immediately anchored myself into the philosophy that had encouraged me to construct this place, which was pure, diverse, immersive, soulful music. It was about introducing new sounds, but also an environment of learning,” says Gupta. The latter has been achieved in the new Piano Man through their Monday jamming sessions wherein you witness how improvisations are done.

The two-floor club is made largely of wood and steel. As you enter you see a large but subtly designed bar with a backdrop of recycled wood piano keys. The bar is made of acacia wood with veneer and brass. 

Close to it is a reasonably sized sitting area lined with a beautiful strip on the floor with names of celebrated jazz artistes etched on it. Several elements of the design are copyrighted, two of the noteworthy ones being the 240 trumpet chandelier and the piano keys at the bar. 

The church inspired gothic pews imagined in an amphitheatre style gradational seating where music lovers can ‘congregate’ for the purpose of music, is rather interesting. Fascinatingly, all the individual elements-the flooring, seating, the low ceiling, the dense curtains, the alignment of decor elements, and the structure of the place compels your eye to move in the direction of the stage where all the action happens. 

The stylistic sensibility of the space comes from Gupta’s inquisitive study into jazz cultures and its many permutations and combinations that makes for a heterogeneously conceived space. Their liquor licence is due this week. The Piano Man is not a watering hole with incidental music. This is a thinking man’s haven that promotes distinctive music, he affirms. 

The Piano Man Arjun Sagar Gupta

