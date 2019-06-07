Home Cities Delhi

Blued Queer Flicks: A festival for short films LGBTQIA community members to showcase their talent

This initiative is organised by Blued, a gay social network app that has over 27 million users across the world to support LGBTQIA voices and talent and give them an international platform.

Those who identify as queer are getting an opportunity to showcase their talent and make people sit up and hear what they have to say through cinema. Blued Queer Flicks, a festival of short films made by members of the LGBTQIA community, is being held at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture on Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House, New Delhi. The organisers claim it is the first time such a festival is being held at the capital.

This initiative is organised by Blued, a gay social network app that has over 27 million users across the world to support LGBTQIA voices and talent and give them an international platform to showcase their content. “We will screen 10 short films at the festival that will also witness a panel discussion on Representation of LGBTQI in Arts & Cinema,” discloses Sanyam Sharma, Marketing Director, Blued India.

The films are based on different queer themes such as the struggle they go through to gain societal acceptance, how others perceive them, or the problems they face when it comes to finding love, fun and education. “The participants are budding independent filmmakers who are portraying their views through the lens. After the festival, these films will be featured on YouTube for the public to watch,” says Sharma. The films are currently available on Blued app.

Blued had launched this online contest in India in April this year. It had then received an overwhelming response from its users. “We received over 60 entries, out of which 10 were shortlisted. Only these shortlisted films are being showcased at the festival on June 8,” says Sharma, adding that the winners will be felicitated with cash prizes and awards. After the screenings, there will be a panel discussion in which delegates from UNAIDS, UNDP, India HIV/AIDS Alliance will participate.

Blued Queer Flicks will join the list of other queer film festivals like Kashish and Vibgyor, in the country. “The idea of holding this festival was to give a voice to the LGBTQIA community. After the scrapping of Article 377, lot many members are coming out and they want society to accept them in entirety. We hope the festival will usher in some change in the attitude of the ‘normal’ people. Kashish and Vibgyor festivals are only open for reputed names but we have given an opportunity to the community at large,” he avers.

 

