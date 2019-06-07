Home Cities Delhi

National Green Tribunal panel to study norms on use of plastic 

The NGT sought a ban on the use of plastic bottles and multi-layered/plastic packages/pet bottles.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To keep in check the increasing use of plastic, especially in the packaging of food products, the National Green Tribunal has set up an expert committee to probe whether there is a need for further norms to restrict plastic packaging.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel formed the panel, which comprises representatives of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the Bureau of Indian Standards, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the Directorate General of Health Services.

“The nodal agency for coordination will be the FSSAI. The committee will be at liberty to co-opt any other expert/institute or individual and furnish its report to this tribunal within three months by e-mail,” the bench said while hearing a petition filed by NGO Him Jagriti Uttaranchal Welfare Society.


Use of plastics, including polyethene terephthalate bottles and multi-layered packs such as tetra packs, has an adverse impact on human health and the environment, the plea said, adding that it also resulted in an increase in plastic waste.

