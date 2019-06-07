Home Cities Delhi

SDMs not issuing income certificates, say EWS students 

Gahlot, however, told this newspaper that these were specific cases and he would look into them and send a notification to their SDMs again. 

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students who want to apply under the EWS category at Delhi University continue to complain that their requests for income and asset certificates were not being entertained by their SDMs. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, however, said that all sub-divisional offices “have been notified” in this regard. 

Even though candidates in the EWS category have to deposit the income and assets certificate at the time of admission, the university has allowed them to attach with the DU registration form the acknowledgement receipt of the application submitted with their respective sub-divisional magistrates. 

“I went to the SDM’s office, but they refused to entertain me. The agents are asking for Rs 3,000 to help us get the income certificate issued. How will I apply under the (EWS) quota now,” Ritik Jain, a resident of Daryaganj, asked the panel of professors at the open day session, organised at Maharaja Agrasen College on Thursday. Two other aspirants came to the session with similar queries. 

Gahlot, however, told this newspaper that these were specific cases and he would look into them and send a notification to their SDMs again. Another issue the aspirants have been raising since the opening of the online admission portal is regarding the edit page.

“I am really worried. Four days back, we were told that the edit page would start to function. It hasn’t happened as of now. I need to make some significant changes. What if I am unable to edit the application form?” asked Deeksha Mishra, an alumnus of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Rohini. The admission committee said that the edit option would be operational in a day. The last date to apply for undergraduate courses at DU is June 14.

Delhi University Kailash Gahlot

