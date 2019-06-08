Home Cities Delhi

AAP workers to spread word about free metro and bus ride for women

Kejriwal convened a meeting on Friday at his residence where clear instructions were given to the MLAs to immediately commence public meetings in their Assembly areas.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro (File | PTI)

Delhi Metro (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal has asked all party MLAs, civic body councillors and members to mobilize ground support for the recently announced free Metro and bus ride for women.

Kejriwal convened a meeting on Friday at his residence where clear instructions were given to the MLAs to immediately commence public meetings in their Assembly areas. The grassroot level connects would gather the opinion of the public about the proposal to provide free public transport to women.

The scheme has come under attack especially from the BJP, which claimed that there is no proposal for the scheme but the chief minister went ahead to announce the freebie.  Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that the AAP government should inform first as to how it plans to get the funds for the proposed scheme.      

“The BJP is constantly raising questions about the scheme. Therefore, we have asked for more feedback. All the MLAs, workers, councillors, volunteers, and different wings of the party have been given the task to hold at least 10 meetings with the people and get back with the report,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to the government, the scheme will not only help increase the safety of the women in Delhi but also boost their participation in work, as many of them avoid travelling by ‘expensive’ travel in the Delhi Metro.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp