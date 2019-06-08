AAP workers to spread word about free metro and bus ride for women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal has asked all party MLAs, civic body councillors and members to mobilize ground support for the recently announced free Metro and bus ride for women.

Kejriwal convened a meeting on Friday at his residence where clear instructions were given to the MLAs to immediately commence public meetings in their Assembly areas. The grassroot level connects would gather the opinion of the public about the proposal to provide free public transport to women.

The scheme has come under attack especially from the BJP, which claimed that there is no proposal for the scheme but the chief minister went ahead to announce the freebie. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that the AAP government should inform first as to how it plans to get the funds for the proposed scheme.

“The BJP is constantly raising questions about the scheme. Therefore, we have asked for more feedback. All the MLAs, workers, councillors, volunteers, and different wings of the party have been given the task to hold at least 10 meetings with the people and get back with the report,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

According to the government, the scheme will not only help increase the safety of the women in Delhi but also boost their participation in work, as many of them avoid travelling by ‘expensive’ travel in the Delhi Metro.