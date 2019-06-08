Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board for strict action against illegal borewells

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take action against those using tubewells illegally to extract groundwater.

As the national capital is reeling under the summer heat, the demand for water has shot up manifold. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already asked DJB officials to take strict action against illegal borewell owners.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the illegal installation of tubewell is an offence under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and authorities should initiate prosecution, apart from recovering compensation.

The tribunal also asked authorities to dismantle and seize equipment to prevent reopening of sealed tubewells.

“The DPCC and the DJB may adopt a policy in this regard for universal approach to be adopted against illegal withdrawal of water,” the bench said.

It also said that a further action-taken report in the matter should be furnished within a month through e-mail.

During the hearing, the tribunal was informed by the DJB that groundwater was being extracted illegally from a private tubewell at Barat Ghar Chandan Hulla in Chattarpur and being sold. Earlier, the Mehrauli SDM had sealed the tubewell and an FIR was registered for tampering with its seal.

The tribunal was hearing a plea alleging that water is being drawn from government tubewells at Chandan Hulla village in Chhatarpur and being sold by private tanker owners.

The plea said action had been taken against tank owners but the problem still continues.

With agency inputs

TAGS
Delhi Pollution Control Committee National Green Tribunal Delhi Jal Board Illegal Borewells in Delhi

