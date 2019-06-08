Home Cities Delhi

Demolition of flat complexes may be delayed for a month

As per the order by a bench of Supreme Court Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha, the local body should have demolished the flats by June 8.

Published: 08th June 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  It seems the Maradu Municipality might have to wait for one more month to implement the Supreme Court order to demolish four flat complexes constructed violating CRZ norms as the court would hear the review petitions filed by the flat owners only after its summer break. In a move to save their apartments, the residents of Golden Kayaloram, Holy Faith, Alfa Serene and Jain Coral Cove have filed five separate pleas seeking a review of the order in the last three days. 

As per the order by a bench of Supreme Court Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha, the local body should have demolished the flats by June 8. However, the residents hope the authorities will not take any action against them till the hearing of the review petition, which is likely to happen after the Apex Court’s summer vacation that ends on July 2. 

Karthika Mari, a resident of Holy Faith

Karthika Maria, a resident of Holy Faith, said that they had taken all steps to get a favourable decision from the court. “We filed the review petition on Thursday. We also intimated the Municipality about the development and replied to their demolition notice. The demolition procedures must wait till the next court hearing,” she said. 

The review petition filed by the flat owners points out that Maradu area was incorrectly included in the CRZ III area as per the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP).“The demolition order was passed based on a report by a three-member committee appointed by the court. The committee informed the court that Maradu area is located in CRZ-III. The committee did not notice that the area was categorised as CRZ-II as per CRZ 2011 notification, which was approved by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests,” says the review petition.

It states that the location of their flat was not coming under the CRZ area when the Municipality issued the building permit. “Maradu Municipality issued the building permit to construct a residential building in 2006. The project proposed on the side of the Thevara Canal was not covered by CRZ notification 1991,” it adds. 

Meanwhile, officials with the state government and Maradu Municipality said that the court order will be implemented after conducting a study. Maradu Municipality vice-chairman Boban Nedumparamban said, “An engineering wing of the Municipality is studying the environmental impact due to the demolition of the buildings. They might need some more time to complete it. The demolition plans will be drawn after receiving the report,” he said. 

Office of the Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen said the IIT Madras team needs to visit the area before demolishing the buildings. “They have to visit the area to create a plan for the demolition. We don’t know when they would visit the area and when they could complete the study,” said an official with the Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp