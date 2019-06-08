Entrance exam for DU courses to be held between June 30 and July 6

Home Cities Delhi

While admissions to most of the courses in the university are merit-based, there are some courses for which entrance exams are conducted.

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting entrance exams for admission to the University of Delhi’s postgraduate, MPhil, PhD and several undergraduate courses between June 30 and July 6.

While admissions to most of the courses in the university are merit-based, there are some courses for which entrance exams are conducted.The undergraduate programmes for which the university conducts entrance exams are B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), B. Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations), B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education & Sports; B.A. (Hons.) Multimedia and Mass Communication and a five-year integrated programme in Journalism.
The registration process for under graduate courses at the varsity began on May 30 and till Friday evening, 2,55,053 aspirants had registered while 1,48,477 DU applicants had paid the application fee.
The application procedure is set to close on June 14.

Out of the 1,48,477 candidates, 92,873 have applied under the general category, 27,047 under Other Backward Classes (OBC), 21,116 under Scheduled Caste (SC) , 4,334 under Scheduled Tribe (ST) and  3,107 under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.The first cut-off will be out by June 20 and fifth and the last by July 9.

In an open house session held by the University on Friday, candidates raised issues pertaining to the application process of the EWS category. Concerned students said that they had failed to get the EWS certificates from their respective Sub Divisional Magistrates. Right from the beginning of the open days in June, admission officials have been flooded with queries about how one gets EWS certificate or how the government officials were unaware about it.

The University is set to be hold another open session, especially for female students on Saturday where queries related to the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will be given special attention, DU officials said.

Councils protest changes in eligibility criteria

Members of DU’s Academic and Executive councils have written to the vice-chancellor to reverse the changes brought in the eligibility criteria for various courses, describing them as “arbitrary” and “unwarranted”.

