Free metro rides, a good move? Express finds out

chhavi bhatia By

Express News Service

Chhavi Bhatia mingles with co-passengers of the Delhi Metro to understand what they think of the CM’s latest move on gender-based free rides

9:00 am

Hauz Khas metro station

At this peak rush hour, the meteoric speed of the swelling crowd will by design, take you to the platform.

On Platform 1, a group of young working women are huddled in a corner, impatiently glancing at their watch every few seconds. Gradually, they get into a discussion about the current hot topic – Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement on Monday that women will soon be exempted from fare on Metro and DTC buses.

The initiative has drawn sharp reactions from all quarters, where few term it a pre-poll sop, while others, including women, are questioning its feasibility.

This sentiment was shared by the young women, who have by now boarded the Yellow Line. Their biggest argument being the “inequality” that this move will propagate.

“We are always talking about empowerment by educating women, giving them equal rights and a level playing field at workplace. A step like this defeats the purpose of equality,” says Mallika Sinha, a banker.

Agreeing with Sinha is Revathy Subramaniam, an art curator.

“I know it would benefit me, though I can afford the commuting expense because a penny not spent is penny saved. But I am not in favour of the freebie. The government perceives us as weaker sex for doling this out.”

As the discussion of equality increases by a few decibels in the women’s section, few young boys and girls in the general compartment are of a different opinion.

These students from a private college in Gurugram are on their way for special summer classes. The girls ask to speak first, jostling their way through the overcrowded bogey.

“Being a student, I get limited pocket money and I have to also manage my commute in that budget. So I am all for using public transport for free,” says Arshiya Kapoor, who lives in Saket and travels six days a week to her college.

Her friend and classmate Devyani Baruah nods in agreement. This, however, does not auger well with the boys around and gender rivalry begins to raise its ugly head with a reasoning based on parity.

“Girls cry hoarse that they are on par with us. Then they want to lap up free rides on Metro. Either the egalitarianism they claim to champion is convenience-based or the Delhi government wants to use them as a political plank for upcoming Assembly elections,” says student Aryan Singh, unabashedly.

3:00 pm

Rajiv Chowk metro station

The sea of humanity at this station does not cease to exist.

Three women with toddlers in tow board the Blue Line and take the seats reserved for ladies. Their husbands work as security guards at a private firm and they are going to meet some relatives in Noida.

“Yes, we know CM Kejriwal has promised to make the Metro free. I will travel by it more if that happens. It is expensive so we generally take the bus,” says Sulakshna Devi, who lives in Mangolpuri.

Rajat Shukla, an IT engineer who is listening to the conversation intently bats for free travel not just women but also for senior citizens and the poor. Though he predicts that everyone’s safety will be at stake.

“The metro will become haven for women pickpockets if it is made free. The very security that the Delhi government is using as a justification, will be compromised. Not just for women but men too.”

And so, the argument continues...