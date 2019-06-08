How do you wash your hair?

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

Thanks to our daily exposure to grime and chemical air pollutants, washing hair is assuming more and more importance these days. Dust particles that cling to the hair must be removed. How should one wash hair? Let’s tackle this issue step by step.

Picking a shampoo

The first question that arises is, which shampoo to use? It can get very confusing to choose from so many products in the market. I suggest you select a mild herbal shampoo according to your hair type, whether it is oily or dry. But take care to use a little amount and rinse your hair well with water so that there in no soapy residue left on hair or scalp.

Frequency of washing

How often should one wash hair depends on case-to-case basis. Oily hair needs more frequent washing, particularly in hot and humid weather. Generally speaking, one must shampoo hair three or four times a week in case of oily hair, and twice a week if hair is dry. An important aspect to bear in mind is that washing does not harm hair. What matters is the products and the quantity of shampoo that you use each time. If you use a mild herbal shampoo and apply very little, you can wash your hair every day. Also dilute the shampoo in a little water and then apply so that it spreads through the hair easily and evenly.

Steps to shampoo the hair

Wet your hair thoroughly. Mix a little shampoo with water and apply it on your scalp and hair evenly, and use your fingertips to rub it into the scalp and hair. Work up lather. Start at the scalp and go downwards. Be gentle. Use plenty of water to wash your hair, so that you can get rid of all the soap, along with dirt, dead skin cells and other impurities.

Homemade haircare

For a homemade hair cleanser, soak a handful each of dry reetha, amla and shikakai to one litre of water and keep it overnight. Next day, simmer over low fire till water reduces to half. Cool and strain, and store in the fridge. This liquid is enough for four hair washes. Avoid making large quantities at one time.

Egg white has a powerful cleansing action. For oily hair, apply the white of an egg half-an-hour before shampoo.

In humid weather, add the juice of a lemon and half-a-cup of rose water to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse after shampoo.After shampoo, avoid rubbing with a towel. Wrap the towel around the hair to soak up moisture. Avoid brushing wet hair. Use a wide toothed comb instead. After washing, comb out tangles, starting from the ends of the hair and going upwards towards the scalp.

Shahnaz Husain Founder,Chairperson of The Shahnaz Husain Group