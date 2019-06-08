Japanese tech for boosting green cover in Noida

Home Cities Delhi

Published: 08th June 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 09:28 AM

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: The Noida Authority will adopt a Japanese technique to plant native trees for creating a forest within a very short span of time in order to increase green cover in the city.

The Authority has been working for the last few months on implementation of the Miyawaki technique. Experts with the working knowledge of the technique have been roped in for its successful implementation in Noida.

According to directions of NOIDA chairperson and CEO Alok Tandon, the technique will be experimented in a plot located in a green belt at Sector 91 on an experimental basis in July.

“Plantation will start in the monsoon season. Later this technique will be extended in other areas of Noida,” Rajeev Tyagi, general manager, projects, Noida Authority, told The Morning Standard.

Tyagi said the Miyawaki technique involves planting a group of native trees for creating a forest within a very short span of time.

“The technique, named after its founder Akira Miyawaki, uses a mixture of primary and secondary native forest tree species for rapid restoration of forest. 2-3 ft tall saplings are planted very closely — 2-5 saplings per square metre. These saplings can grow up to a height of 20 ft in just two years. This technique is now widely practiced across the world and involves a high-density plantation of various chosen tree species in a patch of area. We will adopt the technique and customise it for Noida,” he said.

The Japanese technique comes with advantages such as rapid growth of saplings and low maintenance.

“The saplings have to be maintained for just little over one year period. After this, the forest becomes self-sustaining in a short period of time. This is a low budget innovative technique, which compared to conventional planting technique gives faster results,” he said.

