Job fair: Delhi Police does its bit to provide employment to skilled youth

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North East District Police organised a job fair at its ‘Jyoti Nagar Centre’ for the trainees of various centres running in Delhi under the ‘Yuva’ initiative. The event was a joint effort of the Delhi Police, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Mosaic Skills Pvt. Ltd under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna.

A total 450 trainees participated in the job fair from various centres across Delhi, out of whom 312 got placed.

Karvy, Intarvo, TCCS BPO, Sodexo, Care Car Expert, New Allenberry Work (Hi-tech), Rockman (Hi-tech), Bony polymers(Hi-tech), HGS, Pvt. Ltd, Myntra, Deal Money, Pacesetters, Notion online solution, Pvt. Ltd and Maxposure Media Group India (Pvt. Ltd.) were among the 16 companies that participated in the job fair for recruiting the trainees.

So far, 23 batches have completed their training in both training centres of North East District, while 10 more batches are under training.

Team members of training partner Mosaic contributed to the process.

Joint Commissioner of Police DC Srivastava took feedback from job seekers regarding the initiative that was launched for empowering vulnerable youth, especially from the underprivileged sections and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the society.