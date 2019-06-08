Less funds: North Delhi Mayor seeks help from Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and informed him that the civic body is falling short by more than Rs 2,500 crore for the current fiscal year.

In response to the overall revenue projected by Delhi Finance Commission of Rs 4,612 crore required by the north civic body, the mayor pointed out that the corporation will fall short by approximately Rs 2,679 crore.

The Noth MCD has to spend Rs 36,000 crore for paying salaries and other allied expenses along with other pending liabilities amounting to Rs 3,691 crore, Singh informed Baijal.

According to the North civic body, the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) implemented with effect from April 2016 is not much advantageous as many of its recommendations which could have saved from facing financial crunch did not get approved.

“The state didn’t accept DFC proposed special grants for hospitals, cost reimbursement for maintenance of drainage, provision for reimbursement of expenditure on resettlement colonies closed and others,”

the mayor said.