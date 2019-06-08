Home Cities Delhi

Less funds: North Delhi Mayor seeks help from Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

The Noth MCD has to spend Rs 36,000 crore for paying salaries and other allied expenses along with other pending liabilities amounting to Rs 3,691 crore.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. | File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and informed him that the civic body is falling short by more than Rs 2,500 crore for the current fiscal year.

In response to the overall revenue projected by Delhi Finance Commission of Rs 4,612 crore required by the north civic body, the mayor pointed out that the corporation will fall short by approximately Rs 2,679 crore.

The Noth MCD has to spend Rs 36,000 crore for paying salaries and other allied expenses along with other pending liabilities amounting to Rs 3,691 crore, Singh informed Baijal.

According to the North civic body, the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) implemented with effect from April 2016 is not much advantageous as many of its recommendations which could have saved from facing financial crunch did not get approved.

“The state didn’t accept DFC proposed special grants for hospitals, cost reimbursement for maintenance of drainage, provision for reimbursement of expenditure on resettlement colonies closed and others,”
the mayor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp