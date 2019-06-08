Home Cities Delhi

Only 191 out of targeted 530 mohalla clinics built by 2018-19: Delhi govt outcome budget

As many as 189 'mohalla clinics' had been built till December 2018 with plans for 1,000 such facilities to be built cumulatively, government officials had then said.

Published: 08th June 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 01:32 AM

A mohalla clinic in Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP government has been able to build only 191 mohalla clinics by 2018-19 fiscal out of the target of constructing 530 such facilities by that time, according to the outcome budget released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

As many as 1,000 mohalla clinics are planned to be established in the city under the flagship project of the Delhi government.

The AAP government had set a target of building 530 mohalla clinics by the end of financial year 2018-19, the outcome budget 2019-20 showed.

However, according to data shared in the document, the number of such clinics built till that time stood at 191.

The government has set a target of constructing 530 mohalla clinics by 2019-20.

A mohalla clinic is a neighbourhood facility for providing free primary healthcare to the city's residents closer home.

A typical mohalla clinic has a doctor, a midwife-cum-nurse, and an array of diagnostic services and essential medicines are provided free of cost to patients there.

The AAP government had projected to operationalise 250-300 'mohalla clinics' by March, the Outcome Budget 2018-19 of the Delhi government, tabled in the Assembly late February had said.

