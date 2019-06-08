Home Cities Delhi

Why gin is here to stay in Delhi

India is having its gin moment. At least Delhi is. Gin and Tonic has become a popular choice not only as an afternoon drink, but a sundowner as well.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By chhavi bhatia
Express News Service

India is having its gin moment. At least Delhi is. Gin and Tonic has become a popular choice not only as an afternoon drink, but a sundowner as well. Not to forget Martini (gin and vermouth) – in true James Bond style – shaken, not stirred. It is in isolation too, on the top list of mixologists here because the complex layers behind the seemingly simple juniper flavours, makes it their go-to spirit for cocktails.

Gin, in its distilled and compound avatars, is not shot-friendly like vodka and tequila. The alcohol has to be blended to bring alive the botanicals (spices, herbs) in it. Given this versatility, gin is used in many classic cocktails than any other spirit. Singapore Sling, Negorini, Vesper, Silver Bronx, Red Snapper, White Lady, Hanky Panky – the list is endless and so is the variety of botanical flavours distillers added to gin. While juniper remains the main ingredient, it is infused with coriander, citrus peel, cinnamon, almond or liquorice. The flavours can be an assortment of lavender, lemongrass and pepper to cucumber and rose, each adding diversity to this quintessentially British spirit. Chef Anahita N Dhondy, Chef Partner at SodaBottleOpenerWala Cyber Hub agrees, “Gin is an extremely delightful, light spirit. It can take on a lot of flavours yet retain its own distinct juniper berry flavour.” At SBOW, the cocktail Finding Frenny, uses fresh green apple juice, gin, a dash of lemon and sugar, tonic, and a hint of elder flower with a slice of cucumber. Gin adds a zing to the drink by enhancing the flavours that these summery ingredients have of their own.

While the intricacies around gin makes it a popular spirit across age groups, mixologists love the challenge to demystify this beauty through various cocktails as Navjot Singh, mixologist at Pra Pra Prank, would like you to believe. “The days of India being a whisky nation are gone. Gin is becoming a trend for every age group. It is also a favourite white spirit for most bartenders because of its rich aroma and flavours. This also gives us more liberty to experiment.” His menu includes a few floral and fruity cocktail varieties. There’s Early Morning Gin Sour – earl grey tea infused with gin, homemade orange marmalade, egg white and citrus, and Japanese Negorini –  a take on the classic with sesame oil and gari water that’s garnished with a Noori sheet.

Vikrant Batra, Founder of Nueva, also concedes, “From millennials to the older lot, gin is finding flavour in everyone’s drink. Despite being a nation of darker and stronger spirits, gin is back in style like never before. With characteristics like smoothness, refreshing flavour and an attractive drink for the health-conscious, gin is here to stay for long.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp