chhavi bhatia

India is having its gin moment. At least Delhi is. Gin and Tonic has become a popular choice not only as an afternoon drink, but a sundowner as well. Not to forget Martini (gin and vermouth) – in true James Bond style – shaken, not stirred. It is in isolation too, on the top list of mixologists here because the complex layers behind the seemingly simple juniper flavours, makes it their go-to spirit for cocktails.

Gin, in its distilled and compound avatars, is not shot-friendly like vodka and tequila. The alcohol has to be blended to bring alive the botanicals (spices, herbs) in it. Given this versatility, gin is used in many classic cocktails than any other spirit. Singapore Sling, Negorini, Vesper, Silver Bronx, Red Snapper, White Lady, Hanky Panky – the list is endless and so is the variety of botanical flavours distillers added to gin. While juniper remains the main ingredient, it is infused with coriander, citrus peel, cinnamon, almond or liquorice. The flavours can be an assortment of lavender, lemongrass and pepper to cucumber and rose, each adding diversity to this quintessentially British spirit. Chef Anahita N Dhondy, Chef Partner at SodaBottleOpenerWala Cyber Hub agrees, “Gin is an extremely delightful, light spirit. It can take on a lot of flavours yet retain its own distinct juniper berry flavour.” At SBOW, the cocktail Finding Frenny, uses fresh green apple juice, gin, a dash of lemon and sugar, tonic, and a hint of elder flower with a slice of cucumber. Gin adds a zing to the drink by enhancing the flavours that these summery ingredients have of their own.

While the intricacies around gin makes it a popular spirit across age groups, mixologists love the challenge to demystify this beauty through various cocktails as Navjot Singh, mixologist at Pra Pra Prank, would like you to believe. “The days of India being a whisky nation are gone. Gin is becoming a trend for every age group. It is also a favourite white spirit for most bartenders because of its rich aroma and flavours. This also gives us more liberty to experiment.” His menu includes a few floral and fruity cocktail varieties. There’s Early Morning Gin Sour – earl grey tea infused with gin, homemade orange marmalade, egg white and citrus, and Japanese Negorini – a take on the classic with sesame oil and gari water that’s garnished with a Noori sheet.

Vikrant Batra, Founder of Nueva, also concedes, “From millennials to the older lot, gin is finding flavour in everyone’s drink. Despite being a nation of darker and stronger spirits, gin is back in style like never before. With characteristics like smoothness, refreshing flavour and an attractive drink for the health-conscious, gin is here to stay for long.”