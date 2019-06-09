Home Cities Delhi

'Kejriwal asked AAP workers to choose between me and him': Alka Lamba

Lamba had alleged that the party leadership was "weakening" her and she was being accused of attempting to switch over to the Congress.

Delhi AAP MLA Alka Lamba. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP's disgruntled Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked party workers of her constituency to choose between her and the party.

Lamba also accused Kejriwal of "dividing" the party at a time when it should be kept united.

"Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in his meeting with party workers, proposed an option in front of the workers of Chandni Chowk assembly constituency that either choose between the party and MLA Alka Lamba," Lamba tweeted.

No immediate response was available from the AAP.

Lamba has been at odds with the party for quite some time now.

In April, she had engaged in a bitter Twitter spat with AAP's Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who had taunted her to resign from the party.

Following this, Lamba had addressed a large crowd outside Jama Masjid and said the party was repeatedly demanding her resignation.

Lamba had alleged that the party leadership was "weakening" her and she was being accused of attempting to switch over to the Congress.

Lamba won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat in the 2013 Delhi elections.

Before joining Kejriwal, Lamba was part of the Congress's women wing.

She had earlier announced that she would leave the AAP next year.

AAP Alka Lamba

