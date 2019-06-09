Home Cities Delhi

Woman's headless body found near Jahangirpuri Metro Station

The body was found wrapped in a blanket, kept inside a metal truck, which was affixed atop a cycle.

Published: 09th June 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An unidentified woman's headless body was found near Jahangirpuri Metro Station in the nation capital on Saturday evening, police said.

The body was found wrapped in a blanket, kept inside a metal truck, which was affixed atop a cycle, a senior police officer said.

"It seems the woman had been killed two to three days ago. The body had started to decompose and the skin had turned black," he said.

The body has been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and the post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday, they said.

A case was registered and investigation is on, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi crime murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp